Cardiff Oncology Announces the Appointment of Two New Independent Members to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing onvansertib to treat cancers with the greatest medical needs for new treatment options, including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer and castrate-resistant prostate cancer, today announced the appointments of Mani Mohindru, Ph.D., and Renee P. Tannenbaum, Pharm.D., as independent members of the Company’s Board of Directors. Drs. Mohindru and Tannenbaum are filling the seats of outgoing directors Thomas Adams, Ph.D., and Gary Jacob, Ph.D., on the Company’s Board.

