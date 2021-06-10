Creo Announces Collaborations with Fifth & Root and Joiya to Bring Innovative CBG Skincare Products to Market

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Creo, an ingredient technology company with a proprietary platform for producing natural cannabinoids without the cannabis plant, today announced collaborations with both Fifth & Root and Joiya to introduce new CBG skincare products using Creo CBG. The company has also unveiled its first annual Creovate event, which will bring together experts to discuss promising cannabinoid ingredients like cannabigerol (CBG) and the future of the industry. The event will be held virtually on June 22, 2021 at 11am PST / 2pm EST and feature celebrity keynote speaker, actor and director Jaime King.

