Versant-backed Bright Peak sets a date to bring its IL-2 into the clinic — but all eyes are on an IPO after latest mega-round drops

Just under a year after securing its first venture round, a Versant-backed startup has pulled in a massive Series B haul to create designer cytokines —and it seems as though CEO Fredrik Wiklund is keeping the S-1 paperwork in his back pocket.

Bright Peak Therapeutics unveiled a $107 million Series B round on Thursday morning, led by RA Capital with some help from Versant, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Invus, Qatar Investment Authority, BlackRock, Alexandria Venture Investments and an undisclosed investor.

When asked if an IPO is around the corner, Wiklund responded: “With the syndicate that we have of course, this is the anticipated question … But we haven’t made any board-level decisions or any final decisions on that front.”

Jeffrey Bode

The company’s using technology out of Jeffrey Bode’s lab at ETH Zürich to enhance the utility of cytokines by chemically synthesizing proteins in…

