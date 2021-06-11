Sorrento Receives Authorization From the UK Regulatory Agency to Conduct a Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVI-DROPS in an Outpatient Setting

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the United Kingdom’s regulatory agency, has cleared Sorrento’s COVI-DROPS product candidate for a Phase 2 efficacy trial. The application was submitted as a rolling application and the MHRA cleared the study in less than a month from Sorrento’s first submission to the MHRA. The application was supported by the safety data from a healthy subject study completed in the US, which showed a safety profile comparable to placebo with doses up to 60 mg. In this study, there were no serious adverse effects or dose limiting toxicities and all adverse effects were mild in severity. The maximum tolerated dose was not reached.

