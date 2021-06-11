Sorrento Receives Authorization From the UK Regulatory Agency to Conduct a Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVI-DROPS in an Outpatient Setting

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the United Kingdom’s regulatory agency, has cleared Sorrento’s COVI-DROPS product candidate for a Phase 2 efficacy trial. The application was submitted as a rolling application and the MHRA cleared the study in less than a month from Sorrento’s first submission to the MHRA. The application was supported by the safety data from a healthy subject study completed in the US, which showed a safety profile comparable to placebo with doses up to 60 mg. In this study, there were no serious adverse effects or dose limiting toxicities and all adverse effects were mild in severity. The maximum tolerated dose was not reached.
Related Articles
Sorrento Announces Positive Results From Its License Partner, Kelun, on a Phase I Study of Safety and Pharmacokinetics of A166, a Novel HER2 ADC for Advanced HER2 Positive Breast Cancers
SAN DIEGO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced that Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Kelun”), a license and development partner, will present posters at this year’s American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting to be held June 5-6, 2021, releasing Phase… Click here to view original post… […]
Sorrento Therapeutics Announces $25 Million Registered Direct Offering
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, ?Sorrento?), a clinical stage, antibody-centric biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to turn malignant cancers into manageable and possibly curable … […]
Sorrento Launches Novel I-Cell? COVID-19 Cellular Vaccine Program
SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced it has been working on a novel decoy cellular vaccine for COVID-19 (STI-6991) and is in active discussions with the FDA?s Center for … […]