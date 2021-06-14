OncoSec Appoints Industry Leading Electroporation Device Expert, Jeffrey Silverman, as Vice President of Product Engineering

PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO: PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) (the "Company" or "OncoSec"), today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Silverman as Vice President of Product Engineering, effective June 14, 2021. Mr. Silverman, an engineering management veteran, brings to OncoSec extensive global industry experience spanning more than 20 years, in the development, manufacturing and scale up of Medical Devices including electroporation and gene delivery equipment for the delivery of DNA drugs in support of cancer and vaccine research.

