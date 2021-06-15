Another busy week for IPOs begins with an off-the shelf cell therapy player sniffing around unicorn status

Editor’s note: Interested in following biopharma’s fast-paced IPO market? You can bookmark our IPO Tracker here.

A flurry of biotechs are expected to hit Nasdaq this week, with two companies, Ambrx Biopharma and Century Therapeutics, setting the terms for their public debuts, with expected raises at $126 million and $200 million, respectively. Alzamend Neuro is also joining in with a $12.5 million raise and two preclinical Alzheimer’s treatments in tow.

The newest raises bring the total number of biotech and biopharma companies to file or price their IPOs this year to 69, according to Endpoints News’ tally.

After ditching its last effort to go public, second time’s the charm for Ambrx

Ambrx Biopharma is finally gearing up to go public after its last effort flopped back in 2014.

The La Jolla, CA-based biotech plans to offer 7 million shares at a range of $17…

