Center Brings Doctors, Scientists Together to Improve Health of Mother and Child

The Center for Perinatal Discovery at UC San Diego brings doctors and researchers together for clinical, translational and basic research to better understand maternal health, environmental exposures, fertility, pregnancy and the health of children.
Related Articles
Negating a Revolution
August 20, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on Negating a Revolution
In 1970s China, Chen Yilin became the proud owner of a regionally made wristwatch, a Yangcheng. His colleagues coveted it, and over time they got their own watches. The luster of Chen’s watch declined, though it… […]
Researchers See an Increase in Fraudulent COVID-19 Posts on Social Media
August 25, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on Researchers See an Increase in Fraudulent COVID-19 Posts on Social Media
In a new study from UC San Diego School of Medicine, thousands of fake social media posts tied to COVID-19 and financial scams are found on two popular platforms.
[…]
Evenings of Nonconventional Wisdom Series to Showcase Expertise of Campus Community
February 11, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on Evenings of Nonconventional Wisdom Series to Showcase Expertise of Campus Community
As part of the yearlong celebration of its 60th anniversary, the University of California San Diego will showcase the expertise of its award-winning faculty and acclaimed researchers with a virtual event series … […]