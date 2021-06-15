COVID Rapid Test Confirms Presence of Antibodies

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa.: PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — A U.S. clinical trial of a COVID-19 rapid test approved by an institutional review board found the Specificity of confirmed negative Covid-19 patients by RT-PCR was 100% (95% CI, 88.4%-100.0%); meaning there was 100% agreement between a negative RT-PCR and negative Clungene® serological test result. There was over 90% agreement between the Clungene® SARS-CoV-2 Virus IgG/IgM 15-minute rapid test and a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in patients who tested positive for the virus after 13 days. The results suggest these tests could be an effective tool for detecting the presence of antibodies in people who have contracted the virus. The trial was conducted by Sharp Healthcare in San Diego, California, and included patients at both in- and out-patient facilities. The trial was carried out before vaccines were widely available. The peer-reviewed original research results were published in the…

