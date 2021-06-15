Janux Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JANX) (Janux), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 13,110,000 shares of its common stock, which includes 1,710,000 shares sold pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. Including the option exercise, th
