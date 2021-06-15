PYC Therapeutics Establishing New U.S. Headquarters in San Diego, Announces Residency at Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS

SAN DIEGO and PERTH, Australia: SAN DIEGO and PERTH, Australia, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — PYC Therapeutics (ASX: PYC), a biotechnology company developing a new generation of precision RNA therapeutics to change the lives of patients with inherited diseases, today announced residency at Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS at San Diego (JLABS @ SAN DIEGO) after a successful application and selection process. This new U.S. location will serve as the Company’s U.S. headquarters which will house preclinical and clinical development, regulatory, manufacturing, business development and general corporate operations. The Company’s drug discovery and laboratory operations will remain in Perth, Australia.

