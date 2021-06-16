Molecular Assemblies Expands Executive Leadership Team

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Molecular Assemblies, Inc., today announced that it has expanded the Company’s executive leadership team with the appointment of Stephen R. Bates as Vice President, Sales and Marketing and the promotion of Leigh F. Elkolli, CPA to Vice President, Finance and Human Resources. The expansion occurs as the Company advances its proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis technology toward early commercialization efforts. Michael J. Kamdar, President and CEO of Molecular Assemblies, said, "Stephen has extensive experience in commercializing novel products that have had an enormous impact on life science markets. This coupled with Leigh’s strong financial acumen and experience within the life sciences sector will be key as we launch our first products and position the Company for long-term growth."

Click here to view original post