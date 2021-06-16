Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Oncomine Clinical Research Grant Program Call for Submissions to Support Research in Immuno-oncology

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Thermo Fisher Scientific today announced that submissions are now open for the Oncomine Clinical Research Grant program to support clinical research projects in oncology. This grant aims to provide funding for high-quality molecular profiling studies focusing on the impact of immune-based treatments for cancer patients. Through the Oncomine Clinical Research Grant program, Thermo Fisher will award selected independent clinical research teams with financial support worth up to $200,000 in reagents and general funding. The applications will be reviewed and evaluated by independent and internationally recognized experts. Grant proposals are now being accepted through July 16, 2021.

