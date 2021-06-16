ViaCyte to Present at the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ViaCyte, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company focused on developing cell therapies that provide a functional cure for patients with diabetes, announced today that Michael Yang, President & CEO, and Brittany Bradrick, CFO & COO, will present at the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Click here to view original post