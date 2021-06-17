A replacement for reading glasses? An RA, Versant-backed startup thinks its eyedrops could solve farsightedness

The brain trusts at RA Capital and Versant Ventures have developed an eye for winners in the red-hot biotech space, but every once in a while a candidate comes along with so much potential it makes for an obvious investment. That’s what the partners think they’ve found in San Diego biotech looking to challenge reading glasses for farsightedness.

Lenz Therapeutics launched its rebrand from Presbyopia Therapies with a $47 million Series A and backing from RA and Versant to advance its late-stage-ready small molecule for farsightedness, a market where the biotech thinks it could have a shot at 120 million US patients and 2 billion around the world, the company said.

Farsightedness, also known by the medical term presbyopia, currently has no approved pharmaceutical therapies with patients relying on reading glasses or invasive, irreversible surgery like LASIK. Lenz’s lead drug, dubbed aceclidine, is a small molecule acetylcholinesterase receptor agonist that…

