SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cullgen Inc., a leading biotechnology company developing small molecule therapeutics based on its proprietary uSMITE™ platform of targeted protein degradation technology, today announced that Drs. Jian Jin and Yue Xiong, co-founders of Cullgen, have published a review of targeted protein degradation technology as well as a comprehensive summary of degraders in development for the treatment of cancer in the prestigious journal, Nature Reviews Cancer. The article revie
Click here to view original post
Cullgen Announces Prominent Publication by Cullgen Co-Founders Jian Jin and Yue Xiong in Nature Reviews Cancer
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cullgen Inc., a leading biotechnology company developing small molecule therapeutics based on its proprietary uSMITE™ platform of targeted protein degradation technology, today announced that Drs. Jian Jin and Yue Xiong, co-founders of Cullgen, have published a review of targeted protein degradation technology as well as a comprehensive summary of degraders in development for the treatment of cancer in the prestigious journal, Nature Reviews Cancer. The article revie