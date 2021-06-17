Don’t hold your breath waiting for FDA nominee; A priority review for another Bristol Myers partner

If you’re one of the thousands of biotech executives, consultants, activists, scientists, journalists or just a general watcher waiting to see who President Biden will nominate to lead the FDA, don’t hold your breath.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra told Bloomberg Law Wednesday that Biden will make the nomination once the busy president finds time to make the decision.

“This is one of those positions where obviously the president is very interested because FDA is just not another agency, it’s a critical agency,” Becerra said. “They’ve done some tremendous things during Covid. So I think what you’re going to do is find that as soon as the president has a chance to think a little bit closer, we’ll be able to work with him to see if we can get a nominee.”

Of course, many involved in drug development have been wondering how Biden hasn’t found the time…

