How Cells “Read” Artificial Ingredients Tossed into Genetic Recipe

June 17, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on How Cells “Read” Artificial Ingredients Tossed into Genetic Recipe

UC San Diego School of Medicine researchers discovered that the enzyme RNA polymerase II recognizes and transcribes artificially added base pairs in genetic code, a new insight that could help advance the development of new vaccines and medicines.

