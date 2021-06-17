Lineage Announces Exclusive Option Agreement With Amasa Therapeutics for Supply and Use of Clinical-Grade Hystem®

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $LCTX #LineageCell–Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced it granted an exclusive option to Amasa Therapeutics, Inc. (Amasa), a privately-held biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cell-based targeted biological therapeutics to treat cancer patients with unmet need, to acquire an exclusive, royalty-bearing license t

Click here to view original post