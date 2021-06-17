Progenity Establishes Inflammatory Bowel Disease Clinical Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced the formation of its Inflammatory Bowel Disease Clinical Advisory Board. The advisory board includes respected researchers and clinicians who are thought leaders in the research and treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
Related Articles
Progenity Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced the pricing of its initial … […]
Progenity Announces Closing of the Convertible Senior Notes Offering and Partial Exercise of the Initial Purchaser’s Option to Purchase Additional Notes
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced the closing of its offering… […]
Progenity Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity”) (NASDAQ: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced that it has c… […]