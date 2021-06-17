Progenity Establishes Inflammatory Bowel Disease Clinical Advisory Board

June 17, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Progenity Establishes Inflammatory Bowel Disease Clinical Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced the formation of its Inflammatory Bowel Disease Clinical Advisory Board. The advisory board includes respected researchers and clinicians who are thought leaders in the research and treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Click here to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Progenity Announces Closing of the Convertible Senior Notes Offering and Partial Exercise of the Initial Purchaser’s Option to Purchase Additional Notes

December 8, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Progenity Announces Closing of the Convertible Senior Notes Offering and Partial Exercise of the Initial Purchaser’s Option to Purchase Additional Notes

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced the closing of its offering… […]