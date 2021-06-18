Codex DNA Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codex DNA, Inc. (“Codex DNA”), creators of the BioXp™ system, a fully automated benchtop instrument that enables numerous synthetic biology workflows, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,666,665 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Codex DNA. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Codex DNA, are expected to be $106.7 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 18, 2021, under the ticker symbol “DNAY.” The offering is expected to close on June 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Codex DNA has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 999,999 shares…

