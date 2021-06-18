Diamonds Are a Physicist’s Best Friend

Physics condensed matter experimentalist Chunhui Rita Du leverages the imperfections in diamonds to investigate materials needed for a new era of computing and storage. New quantum materials are exotic substances that are allowing scientists to create novel technologies at previously unseen scales.
