Diamonds Are a Physicist’s Best Friend

June 18, 2021

Physics condensed matter experimentalist Chunhui Rita Du leverages the imperfections in diamonds to investigate materials needed for a new era of computing and storage. New quantum materials are exotic substances that are allowing scientists to create novel technologies at previously unseen scales.

