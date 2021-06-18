Moderna dips into J&J’s talent pool for Tal Zaks’ replacement; Jim Mullen chooses next chief scientist at Editas Medicine

Paul Burton

? Apparently Tal Zaks took George Costanza’s concept on Seinfeld of going out on a high note to heart at Moderna, making his plans to leave his lofty perch as CMO in February after the biotech became a household name for millions receiving its mRNA Covid-19 vaccine. Starting July 6, J&J vet Paul Burton will succeed one of Stéphane Bancel’s most trusted associates, climbing on board as Moderna pushes past Covid-19 and concentrates on other vaccine candidates.

Burton pivots to Moderna after a 16-year run at J&J. For the last 15 months, he’s been Janssen’s chief global medical affairs officer, and before that promotion he was VP and head of cardiovascular and metabolic medical affairs for six years.

Mark Shearman

? The Jim Mullen era is well underway at Editas Medicine, and Charles…

Click here to view original post