Patent Issued to IRISYS, LLC for a New Liposomal Anticancer Drug Delivery System

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — IRISYS, LLC, a San Diego-based provider of contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services, announced today that it has been issued U.S. Patent No. 11,033,530, Liposomal Anticancer Compositions. IRISYS scientists discovered a new way to deliver well-known anticancer therapeutics that may someday enable physicians to treat cancer patients more effectively for longer time periods and at higher doses with less overall toxicity. Previous formulations of medications designed to attack cancerous cells often indiscriminately destroy normal healthy cells due to lack of targeting and specificity. This limits the amount of an otherwise effective chemotherapeutic agent that can be given to a particular patient. To reduce the broad side effect profile and toxicity of these treatments, scientists have tried multiple techniques. However, the efficacy of these formulations remains hindered by either the limited or non-specific release of the active drug.

Click here to view original post