That giant hole in the ground in downtown San Diego. She’s digging it

June 18, 2021

There is a hole in the earth the likes of which downtown has not seen in nearly four decades. IQHQ President Tracy Murphy, with a team of commercial real estate heavy hitters, is working to turn it into a life science city.

