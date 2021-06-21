Inhibrx Initiates a Potential Registration-Enabling Phase 2 Study of INBRX-109 in Conventional Chondrosarcoma Patients, Updates Data for Ongoing Phase 1 Study and Announces Amended Loan Agreement with Oxford

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), a biotechnology company with four clinical programs in development, announced initiation of a potential registration-enabling Phase 2 study of INBRX-109 in conventional chondrosarcoma. INBRX-109 is a precision-engineered, tetravalent death receptor 5 (DR5) agonist antibody designed to exploit the tumor-biased cell death induced by DR5 activation.

