Regulus Therapeutics to Present Additional Data from its Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD) Program at PKD Connect 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced that it will present new preclinical data and additional clinical data from the first cohort of patients in the Company’s Phase 1b clinical trial of RGLS4326 for the treatment of ADPKD at the PKD Connect Conference 2021, being held virtually Friday, June 25.

