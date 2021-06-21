LONDON & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ViiV HC and Halozyme enter global collaboration and license agreement for ENHANZE® drug delivery technology to develop ultra-long-acting HIV medicines
Click here to view original post
ViiV Healthcare and Halozyme enter global collaboration and license agreement for ENHANZE® drug delivery technology to enable development of “ultra long-acting” medicines for HIV
LONDON & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ViiV HC and Halozyme enter global collaboration and license agreement for ENHANZE® drug delivery technology to develop ultra-long-acting HIV medicines