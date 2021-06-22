Codex DNA Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codex DNA, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNAY) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 7,666,664 shares of common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase up to 999,999 additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Codex DNA from the offering were approximately $122.7 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. All of the shares in the offering were offered by Codex DNA.
Related Articles
Codex DNA Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
June 18, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Codex DNA Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codex DNA, Inc. (“Codex DNA”), creators of the BioXp™ system, a fully automated benchtop instrument that enables numerous synthetic biology workflows, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,666,665 shares of its common stock at a public offering… Click here to view original post… […]
Codex DNA Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
June 14, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Codex DNA Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codex DNA, Inc. (“Codex DNA”), creators of the BioXp™ system, a fully automated benchtop instrument that enables numerous synthetic biology workflows, today announced the launch of its public offering of 6.7 million shares of its common stock. The initial public offering price… Click here to view original post… […]