LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today a collaboration with researchers from the University of Barcelona, led by lead investigator Dr. Luis F Santamaria-Babí, Ph.D. to investigate the modulatory effect of targeted therapies in models of inflammatory skin disease. The research study will use DermTech’s Smart StickerTM-enabled platform to interrogate inflamma
Click here to view original post
DermTech to Partner with University of Barcelona for Research Study on Atopic Dermatitis and Psoriasis
LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today a collaboration with researchers from the University of Barcelona, led by lead investigator Dr. Luis F Santamaria-Babí, Ph.D. to investigate the modulatory effect of targeted therapies in models of inflammatory skin disease. The research study will use DermTech’s Smart StickerTM-enabled platform to interrogate inflamma