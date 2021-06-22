SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson two marketing authorizations for the subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab, known as DARZALEX® SC in the European Union. The first authorization is for the use of DARZALEX® SC in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide, and dexamethasone (VCd) for the treatment of adults with newly diagnosed systemic light-chain (AL) amyloidosis. The approval makes the DARZALEX® SC based regimen the first approved therapy for AL amyloidosis in Europe. The second authorization is for the use of DARZALEX® SC in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone (D-Pd) for the treatment of adults with multiple myeloma (MM) who have received one prior therapy containing a proteasome inhibitor and lenalidomide and were lenalidomide refractory, or who have received at least two prior therapies that included lenalidomide and…
Halozyme Announces Janssen Receives European Marketing Authorizations for DARZALEX® (daratumumab) Subcutaneous Formulation for Newly Diagnosed Systemic Light-chain Amyloidosis and Pre-Treated Multiple Myeloma
