Malene Hansen, Ph.D., receives the Irving S. Wright Award of Distinction

Malene Hansen, PhD (Buck Institute / Sanford Burnham Prebys) and Morgan Levine, PhD (Yale School of Medicine) recognized for their outstanding contributions to aging research The American Federation for Aging Research (AFAR), a national non-profit organization whose mission is to support and advance healthy aging through biomedical research, is proud to recognize the outstanding contributions of Malene Hansen, PhD, and Morgan Levine, PhD to the field of aging research through its 2021 Scientific Awards of Distinction.

