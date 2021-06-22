Sorrento Announces Phase 2 Abivertinib Clinical Studies Have Completed Patient Enrollment in USA and Brazil with Top-Line Clinical Data Expected End of 3Q21

June 22, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Sorrento Announces Phase 2 Abivertinib Clinical Studies Have Completed Patient Enrollment in USA and Brazil with Top-Line Clinical Data Expected End of 3Q21

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced completion of enrollment for its Phase 2 clinical trial of Abivertinib in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Brazil. This study completion follows the recently completed enrollment of the US Phase 2 clinical trial.

