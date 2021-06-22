Sorrento Enters Into Multi-Year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement With the U.S. Naval Medical Research Unit – No. 3 (NAMRU-3) For Pandemic Preparedness Combating COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced a broad multi-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with NAMRU-3. Under the terms of the agreement, NAMRU-3 will conduct surveillance and clinical validation research, and Sorrento will provide technical expertise and access to its portfolio of products to combat the SARS-CoV-2 and threats emerging due to variants of concern.
Related Articles
Sorrento Completes Acquisition of ACEA Therapeutics, Creating a Major Oncology Franchise
SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of ACEA Therapeutics Inc. (“ACEA”). Click here to view original post… […]
Sorrento Announces Clinical Research Agreement With Mayo Clinic and FDA Clearance for the First Phase 1b Pilot Study Using Sofusa Lymphatic Drug Delivery Technology to Deliver Ipilimumab in Patients With Melanoma
SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced a research collaboration agreement with Mayo Clinic to conduct human clinical proof of concept studies using the Sofusa Lymphatic Drug Delivery System (S-LDDS) technology across multiple products and indications. Sofusa is a drug… Click here to view original post… […]
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. Received and Rejected Unsolicited All Cash Acquisition Proposal
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, “Sorrento” or the ?Company?), confirmed today that on November 23, 2019, it received an unsolicited, non-binding term sheet proposal submitted by two biopharmaceu… […]