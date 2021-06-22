Sorrento Enters Into Multi-Year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement With the U.S. Naval Medical Research Unit – No. 3 (NAMRU-3) For Pandemic Preparedness Combating COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced a broad multi-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with NAMRU-3. Under the terms of the agreement, NAMRU-3 will conduct surveillance and clinical validation research, and Sorrento will provide technical expertise and access to its portfolio of products to combat the SARS-CoV-2 and threats emerging due to variants of concern.

