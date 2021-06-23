Caryn Peterson Joins Aspen Neuroscience Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Aspen Neuroscience, Inc., a private biotechnology company developing the first autologous neuron replacement therapies to treat Parkinson’s disease (PD), announced today that Caryn Peterson, executive vice president of Regulatory Affairs for Gossamer Bio, has joined the Aspen Board of Directors. "We welcome Caryn as an important addition to our board of directors," said Faheem Hasnain, Aspen’s chairman of the board. "With more than 30 years of regulatory affairs and clinical development experience, Caryn will provide critical guidance as Aspen prepares to enter the clinic and move through the FDA approval process."

Click here to view original post