Strategic alliance aims to advance therapy for auto-immune disorders Sanford Burnham Prebys today announced that Cerecor Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on becoming a leader in the development and commercialization of treatments for immunologic, immuno-oncologic and rare genetic disorders, has entered into an exclusive license agreement with the Institute for the worldwide development and commercialization of an immune checkpoint program.
Click here to view original post
Cerecor licenses Sanford Burnham Prebys’ Immune Checkpoint Program
Strategic alliance aims to advance therapy for auto-immune disorders Sanford Burnham Prebys today announced that Cerecor Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on becoming a leader in the development and commercialization of treatments for immunologic, immuno-oncologic and rare genetic disorders, has entered into an exclusive license agreement with the Institute for the worldwide development and commercialization of an immune checkpoint program.