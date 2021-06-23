HUYABIO International Receives Regulatory Approval for HBI-8000 Monotherapy of Adult T-cell Leukemia/Lymphoma in Japan

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — HUYABIO International (HUYABIO™), the leader in accelerating global development of China’s pharmaceutical innovations, today announced the regulatory approval for HBI-8000 monotherapy of relapsed or refractory (R/R) adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATL) by the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency. "Relapsed and/or refractory ATLL carries a grim prognosis with limited treatment options. Data from the registration study of HBI-8000 has demonstrated meaningful disease response despite the advanced stage of disease, and acceptable safety profile, to address an important unmet medical need in this patient population", said Dr. Atae Utsunomiya, honorary hospital director of Imamura General hospital in Japan.

