HUYABIO Announces HBI-8000 Brand Name of Hiyasta™

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — HUYABIO International (HUYABIO™), the leader in accelerating global development of China’s pharmaceutical innovations, announced today that HBI-8000 will be marketed under the brand name Hiyasta™ in Japan. Hiyasta was recently approved by the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) for the treatment of adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATLL) as monotherapy.

