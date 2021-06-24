Mourning the loss of one of our colleagues

It is with heartfelt sorrow that we inform you of the death of a member of the Salk community, Swati Tyagi, PhD. Swati, a postdoctoral researcher in the Hetzer lab, was tragically killed yesterday when a car struck her from behind while she was riding her bike. We offer our deepest condolences to her family, friends and coworkers at this difficult time.

“The shock and pain from Swati’s sudden passing is raw and deep. We are struggling to process this heartbreaking news,” said Martin Hetzer, VP, CSO. “Swati was a rising star with immense intelligence, noble modesty and boundless generosity.”

An accomplished scientist who joined Salk in 2016 as a research associate, Swati received numerous recognitions for her outstanding work and was a recipient of the 2017 Salk Women & Science Special Award. Her most recent paper, “High-precision mapping of nuclear pore-chromatin interactions reveals new principles of…

