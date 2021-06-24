Native Microbials Introduces Arkus™ Daily to Support Dog Health from the Inside Out

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Native Microbials, a biotechnology company with a focus on animal health and nutrition, recently launched Arkus™ Daily as a unique offering in the dog supplement space. While the vast majority of canine probiotics are made with organisms commonly found in products such as yogurt or bread yeast, the microbes in Arkus are all native to the gut of healthy dogs. “We are excited to launch Arkus Daily to help promote digestive health in dogs using our proprietary scientifi

