OncoSec Appoints Brian Leuthner as Interim Chief Executive Officer

PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO: PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) (the "Company" or "OncoSec") today announced that Daniel O’Connor has resigned and that Brian Leuthner, formerly Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective June 25, 2021. Mr. O’ Connor is also stepping down from his seat on the Board of Directors. "Under Dan’s leadership over the past four years, OncoSec has transformed itself into the leading intra-tumoral cancer immunotherapy Company," said Margaret Dalesandro, Ph.D., Chair of the Board of Directors at OncoSec. "Dan operationally drove several value-creating clinical programs with the Company’s lead product candidate, TAVO™, including the now fully enrolled pivotal study in anti-PD-1 checkpoint refractory metastatic melanoma patients, KEYNOTE-695, as well as a phase 2 program in metastatic triple negative breast cancer. Under his leadership, OncoSec is well-capitalized to meet important inflection points and has…

Click here to view original post