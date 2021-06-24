Quantum-Si Signs Lease for Product Development and Operations Facility in San Diego Biotechnology Hub

GUILFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantum-Si Incorporated, a company pioneering next-generation semiconductor chip-based proteomics, announced today that it has entered into a lease agreement with Phase 3 Real Estate Partners, Inc. to develop a 25,586-square-foot product development and operations facility in San Diego, CA. The new facility, located in Sorrento Mesa, is being designed to scale production and expand research and development efforts. We expect this site will play a vital role in

