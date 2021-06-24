SkylineDx commits to develop diagnostic test for Squamous Cell Carcinoma

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SAN DIEGO: ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Today, SkylineDx announced to invest in research and development in the field of Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC), as part of a Dutch consortium including the Erasmus MC Cancer Institute, University Medical Center Rotterdam (EMC). The collaboration focuses on the discovery and validation of a model that identifies the SCC patient at high risk of developing metastasis. These high-risk patients would benefit from an intensive surveillance program to closely monitor the progress of their disease. The second objective is to enrich the model by adding genomic information to identify the most aggressive tumors among high-risk patients. Those patients may benefit from more aggressive or adjuvant treatment to reduce their risk of metastasis. This collaboration has a unique starting point because the researchers have extensive experience and will work with the unique infrastructure of large national routinely…

