Sorrento Receives EUA Approval and Import License From Mexico Authority COFEPRIS For COVI-STIX™ (COVID-19 Virus Rapid Antigen Detection Test) and Plans Product Launch With Initial Shipments in July

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced that following its receipt of EUA approval from COFEPRIS (Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios) under registration number “OFICIO: CAS/10720/2021”, it is establishing a local “Sorrento Mexico Ltd” subsidiary to manage commercial operations in Mexico.
