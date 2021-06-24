Viking Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1b Clinical Trial of VK0214 in Patients with X-ALD

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (Viking) (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced the initiation of a Phase 1b clinical trial of VK0214, a novel small molecule agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TR?), in patients with X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD). The study is open to enrollment at clinical sites within the United States.

