Award honors Ware’s contributions to the field of cytokine research Carl F. Ware, Ph.D., director of the Inflammatory Diseases Center at Sanford Burhnam Prebys, has received the 2021 International Cytokine & Interferon Society Honorary Lifetime Membership Award. The award is a tribute to his seminal and original contributions to our understanding of the role of cytokines in immunology and active engagement in cytokine research.
Carl F. Ware receives ICIS Honorary Lifetime Membership Award
