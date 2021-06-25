Philanthropists Give $3.25 Million to Support Heart Disease Research

Steven M. Strauss and Lise N. Wilson have gifted $3.25 million to UC San Diego Health Sciences to open a new research center geared toward creating novel treatment options that will slow or halt the progression of heart disease.
