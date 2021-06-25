Regulus Therapeutics Presents Additional Data from its Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD) Program at PKD Connect 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced the presentation of additional data from the first cohort of patients in the Company’s Phase 1b clinical trial of RGLS4326 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), as well as new preclinical data from relevant animal models of the disease. The E-poster presentation, titled "Preclinical Evaluation and Results from the First Cohort of Phase 1b Clinical Trial of RGLS4326 for the Treatment of Patients with Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD)," is available to attendees of the PKD Connect Conference 2021, on Friday, June 25, from 2-3 p.m. CDT.

