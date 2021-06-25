With GlaxoSmithKline in the rearview mirror, Abbas Hussain is ready to lead a biotech of his own; Doug Treco scores first CEO job since Ra Pharma buyout

Abbas Hussain

? Abbas Hussain was once considered to be a top candidate to take Andrew Witty’s place as CEO of GlaxoSmithKline in 2016. When the job was ultimately given to Emma Walmsley — who has been in her own spots of bother recently — Hussain quit as GSK’s global president of pharmaceuticals and vaccines in January 2017. Four years later, Hussain gets behind the CEO wheel at Swiss-based Vifor Pharma, which has a PDUFA date of Aug. 23 with its Cara–partnered drug Korsuva for pruritis in hemodialysis patients. Hussain officially takes over for the departing Stefan Schulze a week before that date on Aug. 16. Schulze had been in charge at Vifor since March 2020 and is leaving for personal reasons.

In between GSK and Vifor, Hussain has been a senior partner at C-Bridge Capital and held seats on the…

