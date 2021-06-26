Hitting landmark milestone, Intellia shows CRISPR can edit genes directly in patients

In a landmark study, researchers successfully used CRISPR to directly edit DNA in humans, a milestone that could pave the way for treatments for scores of serious genetic and non-genetic diseases.

Intellia, a biotech co-founded by 2020 Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna, used CRISPR-Cas9 to cut a gene out of the liver cells of patients with ATTR amyloidosis, a deadly disease where a misshapen protein called TTR builds up and damages organs throughout the body. Patients who received a high dose of the therapy saw their protein levels fall between 80% and 96%, indicating the therapy permanently cut the genome where desired.

The Phase I results were published Saturday in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at a scientific conference.

“This is the result that the field has been waiting for to really scale up,” Fyodor Urnov, a gene editing expert at UC-Berkely who was…

