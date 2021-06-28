SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing onvansertib to treat cancers with the greatest medical needs for new treatment options, including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, pancreatic and castrate-resistant prostate cancer, today announced that it has been added as a member of the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, the all-cap Russell 3000® Index, and the Russell Microcap® Index, effective upon the U.S. market open today, June 28, 2021, as part of the 2021 Russell indexes reconstitution.
Cardiff Oncology Added to the Russell 2000® and other FTSE Russell Indexes
